Remembering 9/11: Veterans and UNA ROTC members reflect on that day

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, many of us at home remember exactly where we were the moment the planes hit the Towers and the Pentagon and Pennsylvania.

For others, we’re passing down those memories to the next generation.

“I was a freshman in high school when 9/11 happened.”

“I was in 7th grade I was in math class.”

“I was an athlete. I was late to class that day.”

Where were you on 9/11? For many, that day is a stark memory that’ll forever replay in their mind.

“I didn’t know what to think. I thought it was a movie,” said Veteran, Kyle Murphy.

An estimated three million US veterans have served in the post 9/11 wars in Iraq and Afghanistan

Kyle Murphy and Nicolas Brunette were one of them.

“My brother had joined the Air Force shortly before the 9/11 attacks so the only thing I was really worried about after all of that happened was, is he going to go and if he’s going to go, I’m going to go too. It wasn’t a choice then. It was an I’m going,” said Murphy.

“I never looked at it as a legacy or anything, it was just what I was going to do,” said Brunette.

Almost 20 years later, we’re coming up on a threshold where to our future military men and women.

“Even though this isn’t my home, it became my home after I became a naturalized citizen. I wanted to put some of my diligence and be part of a great team,” said Ashley Figueroa-Cifuentes.

It’s part of history that they are learning and making sure they never forget

“I don’t even remember it, but just watching documentaries and videos, it rips your heart out and it shows what we’re fighting for to protect America, to make sure our family and friends are safe,” said Laurel Hannah.

Taking lessons from this nation’s history in order to pave the way for future generations.

