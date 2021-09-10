Deals
Mayor Battle announce the fiscal year 2022 budget proposal

By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday night Mayor Tommy Battle revealed the 2022 fiscal year budget at the City Council meeting.

Mayor Battle revealed the $245 million general fund budget will include: increased spending for public safety, road resurfacing, mental health care, parks and recreation and a 3% cost-of-living raise for city employees.

According to a press release from the City of Huntsville, the balanced budget also reflects the growth in demand for services and amenities. The budget will also fund the new Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion provides property and funding for new administrative buildings for Huntsville City Schools.

“Now that the 2020 census has deemed us the largest city in the state, we will continue our goal to be the best,” Battle said. “There’s more demand than ever for city services and we believe this budget allows us to meet those critical needs while remaining fiscally responsible in our spending.”

Budget highlights include the following:

  • $1 million for City Schools administration building
  • Funding for construction of new City Hall
  • New fire station in western corridor
  • $1.5 million increase for outside agencies
  • Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
  • 20 new Huntsville Fire & Rescue positions
  • 29 new Huntsville Police positions
  • 35 new Parks & Recreation positions
  • Numerous park improvements to include Legacy Park, Oak Park, Crawford Park
  • Additional phases of Sandra Moon Complex
  • Increased funding for HPD mental health programs
  • $16+ million in road and street maintenance
  • 3% COLA for City employees
  • Sanitation moves to enterprise fund

While the budget reflects a 4% increase in spending over the fiscal year 2021, it reallocates sanitation from the general fund budget into an enterprise budget, according to city officials.

Council members will hold a work session on Sept. 16 to further review the budget. A vote on the final adoption will take place on Sept. 23.

Click here to view the proposed budget.

