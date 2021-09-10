Marshall County teen killed in car crash

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle car crash claimed the life of a Marshall County teen on Thursday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the teen was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevy Cobalt he was driving ran off the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned. Authorities pronounced the teen dead at the scene.

WAFF is told the passenger, 21-year-old Amber Denise Ramsey, of Boaz, was injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials say both individuals were not wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

The crash occurred on Nixon Chapel Road near Bean Street around 8:55 p.m.

