Kitchen Cops shocker: Popular Bridge Street spot bombs latest inspection

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four popular restaurants at Huntsville’s upscale shopping mecca Bridge Street Town Centre were on the Madison County Health Department’s inspection list this week, and the scores are not great. The highest of the four was Bravo Italian, which could only manage an 87.

The shocker of the week comes from the iconic Connor’s Steak & Seafood. It’s hit with a 65 this week. The most recent score on file at Connor’s was a 92, back in November of 2020.

The Kitchen Cops arrived at Connor’s on Wednesday, September 1st. During the routine inspection, they found:

A handwashing sink with no hot water

An employee not washing hands or changing gloves after drinking from a personal cup

Grey fuzz on several strawberries

Residue in an ice chute

Tomatoes and cheese at the wrong temperature.

The 65 score automatically triggered an emergency follow-up inspection two days later on September 3rd. By then, the issues listed above had been fixed. However, the low score will stand until the next routine inspection.

Elsewhere at Bridge Street - Moe’s Southwestern Grill scores a 78 due to food temperature issues, missing employee safety paperwork, dishwashing sink violations and a dirty ice chute. Those issues were also fixed by the time the Kitchen Cops returned for a follow up visit. Texas de Brazil gets an 81 due to hot water problems in a restroom, a dirty ice chute, food temperature problems and no sanitizer in the dishwasher.

Elsewhere in Madison County, two restaurants that failed inspections back in summer have had a chance to redeem themselves. As we reported in June, the Hooters on University Drive was briefly shut down after a 54 score. It rebounded this week to a 78. There were still problems with food temperatures and dirty utensils and soda nozzles that had to be cleaned. In July, we told you about a 61 at the New China Grill and Buffet on Jordan Lane. This week, it earned a 74. Inspectors found flies in the building, pans in the handwashing sink and several food temperature problems.

Another major trouble spot this week is Hopper’s Bar & Grill on University Drive. The score here was a 71. Inspectors found a green substance on cheese in the fridge, and beef that had been cooked two month before. There were also problems with the sanitizer in the dishwasher and no soap or toilet paper in the men’s room.

MARSHALL COUNTY

This week, we received our monthly update from Marshall County - with all the notes and scores from the inspections that took place in August 2021.

The Three Way Grocery on Martling Road in Albertville had the lowest score on the sheet with a 67. They were written up for mold in the ice machine and slushie nozzles and several food temperature problems. The Hi Tech Express on South Brindlee Mountain Parkway in Arab scores a 72 because of residue in the ice machine and soda nozzles. Jessy’s Tacos and Tortas in Guntersville gets a 76 after inspectors found chicken without an expiration date in the fridge and employees touching foods barehanded without washing their hands.

There were a couple of pet problems this week: Mi Princesa in Boaz was written up for having a cat in the building. It also had food temperature issues and scored a 78. Stan’s Food Mart had a dog in the building and no expiration dates on some foods, earning it a 76.

The Top of the Mountain Cafe was warned it’s permit was in danger due to an unsecured septic tank lid. There were also dirty soda nozzles and spoiled vegetables giving it a score of 80.

Click the links below for full scores and inspection notes from health departments around north Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.