Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

HEMSI graduates new group of EMS responders; new group starting

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We know hospital workers are spread thin but EMTs are too.

The academy is a 12 week course where students are paid.
The academy is a 12 week course where students are paid.(WAFF)

That’s why HEMSI has been working to get more people trained and on the road.

The first group for the new HEMSI EMS training academy is now in action. They’ve completed a 12-week course, and we’re getting paid while doing it.

Now they’re helping take some of the load, with the spike in cases, the call volume has gone up.

A new academy graduate tells us full hospitals have increased their load tremendously.

“They are so full that we’re having to make like a medic zero. We’ll give our patients to them until they can get them into a room, and then we’ll go back out in the field. People will come up to me and tell me thank you for all we do. I like to hear that. To know that I helped,” Breanna Lispcomb said.

A new group of 10 people began learning this week.

Click here to learn more about the academy.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family potentially out thousands and a home
Huntsville family potentially out thousands, and a home
Holly Renae Debord
Woman who helped create disturbing, viral video sentenced
FBI composite of unidentified woman
Police continue search for information on unidentified woman found in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
FILE
Athens man fatally injured in car wreck on U.S. 72 in Limestone County

Latest News

State standardized test scores drop
Alabama Literacy Act concerns rise after state standardized testing scores are released
General fund budget proposal
Mayor of Huntsville proposes $245 million General Fund Budget for upcoming fiscal year
Two men arrested following a Morgan County drug bust
Two men arrested following Morgan County drug bust
Teaching the next generation about 9/11
Remembering 9/11: Veterans and UNA ROTC members reflect on that day