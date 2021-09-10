HEMSI graduates new group of EMS responders; new group starting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We know hospital workers are spread thin but EMTs are too.

The academy is a 12 week course where students are paid. (WAFF)

That’s why HEMSI has been working to get more people trained and on the road.

The first group for the new HEMSI EMS training academy is now in action. They’ve completed a 12-week course, and we’re getting paid while doing it.

Now they’re helping take some of the load, with the spike in cases, the call volume has gone up.

A new academy graduate tells us full hospitals have increased their load tremendously.

“They are so full that we’re having to make like a medic zero. We’ll give our patients to them until they can get them into a room, and then we’ll go back out in the field. People will come up to me and tell me thank you for all we do. I like to hear that. To know that I helped,” Breanna Lispcomb said.

A new group of 10 people began learning this week.

