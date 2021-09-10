Hartselle residents frustrated over loud and un-warned construction

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some Hartselle residents who live near Lindsey Ln. are frustrated over the loud and early call-time construction near their houses. Resident Barry Ramey says construction for a Dollar General normally starts just after 6 a.m. and on some days before 4 a.m.

“Why could this not been done starting at 8 o’clock in the morning?” said Ramey.

Ramey has lived in his house for more than twenty years. He says it is beyond frustrating, and nobody ever notified them that construction would start.

“I work from home and my wife works from home and you know it wakes us up it’s woken all the other neighbors up around here and my biggest issue is you know if we were given a warning, we weren’t even given a warning,” said Ramey.

Ramey says he took his concerns to the Mayor and says he was told nothing can be done to change it, since no laws are being broken. Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison said he has asked the city attorney to look into the matter.

Ramey wants to know why the store is being built in the middle of a residential neighborhood. He believes it should be built somewhere off of HWY 36.

“I have nothing I can do to protect my home from the noise and racket and my livelihood and enjoying peace and quiet of living at home without living with this. We have no say so, even though families have lived here over thirty years in this same location and now our lives are upended because of a dollar general,” said Ramey.

The city attorney said anyone who is concerned can file a complaint with the Hartselle Municipal Court.

