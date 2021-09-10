Deals
Former Huntsville police officer transferred to state prison to serve 25-year sentence

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Update as of Friday, Sept. 10: Former Huntsville Police Officer William Darby is now in state prison.

According to Department of Corrections records, Darby is at Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery. He was transferred there from the Madison County Jail.

Darby is serving a 25-year sentence for murder. He was convicted in the 2018 shooting death of Jeffery Parker.

Original: Former Huntsville police officer William Darby is being moved to state prison on Wednesday.

Darby was convicted in May of murdering Jeffery Parker while responding to a call in 2018.

READ MORE: Video released from former police officer William Darby’s body-camera

Jail records show Darby was released from the Madison County Jail early this morning.

Darby has been transferred to Draper Correctional Facility in Elmore. He’s sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of Jeffery Parker.

READ MORE: Former Huntsville Police Officer William Darby sentenced to 25 years

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

