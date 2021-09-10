Feeling like fall this morning with sunshine & low humidity this afternoon!

Happy Friday! Breathe in that cool, crisp air and enjoy this morning!

We are waking up to our coolest temperatures in more than three months! Many of us are into the mid-50s with morning with a few spots into the low 50s. This cool air is helping you save some money on that A/C energy bill! Today will be very similar to Thursday with temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s and plenty of sunshine. Skies will stay clear all day, but the one change is that the wind will not be anywhere as strong as what we saw on Thursday.

Tonight will be another cool one with the upper 50s and low 60s to start off your Saturday and then we will see a return of the warmer temperatures. Highs will be into the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday with more humidity. Sunshine will be with us all weekend long!

Next week we will have to watch the Gulf for some tropical moisture. While I don’t necessarily expect a tropical cyclone to form, we will still see some energy roll in and bring us some rainfall by midweek. Temperatures will be rain and cloud dependent, but they will likely range from the low 80s in some spots, to potentially the low 90s.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

