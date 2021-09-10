Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site now open in Limestone County

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A drive-thru COVID-19 PCR testing site is now open to community members in Limestone County.

Nomi Health along with the Alabama Department of Public Health have opened a COVID drive-through testing site at the Old Limestone County Veteran’s building.

The site is open every day of the week until the end of the month, except for Sundays. The hours are from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

If you would like to make your visit even faster, pre-register here.

