Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Community reacts to President Biden’s vaccine mandate

By Megan Plotka
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

Overreaching or a matter of public safety? There are many opinons after President Joe Biden announced new COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Biden’s new mandates require companies with more than 100 employees to require vaccinations or regular testing. Federal employees and contractors will have to get vaccinated... with no option to “test out.” Many people in north alabama either work for large companies or jobs with ties to defense contracts

Some people say the vaccines are a matter of safety.

Chase Rodgers is the manager at Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint. He says, “I would feel more secure at work. It feels like I’m rolling the dice every time I go in because there’s no paid leave for us. So, it means a lot that more people are going to be vaccinated.” One man in the defense industry agrees. Jermaine Davis says “It does make me feel safer because I know COVID is a real thing. I’ve had a lot of people in my life be affected by it.”

However, not everyone is on board with mandatory vaccination. Davis says, “heres the thing, I dont think it’s something that should be forced. I think its something that’s a choice. With that, I think people need to get information to make the choice that’s right for them.” Chance Mitchell agrees with him. He says, “whether you agree with the mandate or not, I don’t think the government should have a right to mandate what goes into your body.”

Rodgers disagrees. Here’s what he has to say: “I mean whatever knocks this stuff out. Y’all didn’t want to get it, y’all didnt want to wear masks and now its back to being bad and now we have to get vaccinated. That’s just what needs to happen for us to get back to normal functioning society.” UAH student, Matt Speakman, concisely said, “If it can save one or two lives from the vaccine mandate i think its a positive thing in the long run.”

The majority of federal workers have 75 days to get the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops shocker: Popular Bridge Street spot bombs latest inspection
Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements
Holly Renae Debord
Woman who helped create disturbing, viral video sentenced
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Counterfeit money and drug bust
Wanted Rogersville man arrested following drug, counterfeit bust in Limestone County

Latest News

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris
State Health Officer issues COVID mitigation update
The academy is a 12 week course where students are paid.
HEMSI graduates new group of EMS responders; new group starting
ALEA Sr. Trooper dies after battle with Covid-19
ALEA Senior Trooper dies of COVID-19
Congressman Robert Aderholt
Aderholt releases statement regarding federal employees required to get vaccinated