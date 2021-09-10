Deals
Comfortable temperatures Thursday night, low to mid-50s on Friday morning

By Brad Travis
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tonight the conditions look calm with temperatures trending mostly below average, and that will continue into portions of next week.

Lows will range in the 50s tonight under clear skies.

The next 10 days bring fair weather this week, rain the next and comfortable temperatures throughout.

The tropics continue to be active with a few additional areas of concern. One nearing the Gulf looks like a lesser chance of development in the next couple of days while off of the coast of Africa we see a little more potential.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

