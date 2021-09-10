Alabama Literacy Act concerns rise after state standardized testing scores are released

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama standardized test scores are in, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. It might not come as a surprise, but state test scores are significantly down.

Less than half of second graders scored proficient in reading. This is concerning because of the Literacy Act that went into effect this school year. It states 3rd graders that are not proficient in reading by the end of the school year will be held back.

READ MORE:

Alabama Education Association, Beverly Sims says this must be revisited in the legislative session.

“We do have time to go back and revisit that. I think one good thing about pushing it back and going ahead and doing it the way they did it and then the scores coming out like this is I think now you are going to get more concerned parents. You are going to get more parents involved. They are going to have a larger voice now and with us, AEA, also having that large voice,” said Sims.

Sims says the expectations are unreasonable and unattainable. Despite the results, she says educators need to keep pressing forward.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.