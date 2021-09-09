WATCH LIVE: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office give an update on Thursday’s drug trafficking arrest
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference at 3:00 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Office located at 101 W Elm St, Athens, AL 35611.
According to LCSO, this press conference will concern only information regarding a traffic stop that occurred this morning, that lead to a counterfeit money and drug trafficking arrest.
