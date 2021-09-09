Wanted Rogersville man arrested following drug, counterfeit bust in Limestone County

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office seized a large amount of counterfeit bills and methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, 38-year-old Joseph Williams was parked and passed out at the wheel in the middle of the street on Highway 72 early this morning. When the deputy pulled Williams over, he noticed a printer used to make counterfeit money in the back seat.

The deputy discovered Williams had felony warrants for counterfeit cash out of Tennessee.

Deputies found more than $8,000 of counterfeit money and more than 28 grams of meth while searching his vehicle. Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators responded along with the United States Secret Service due to the amount of counterfeit money.

Williams was charged with trafficking meth, possession of counterfeiting tools and several counts of possession of forged instruments in the first degree.

LCSO held a press conference Thursday afternoon regarding the traffic stop that lead to the arrest. Statement from Limestone County Sheriff, Joshua McLaughlin:

“The commitment to the safety of our county is unwavering throughout the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. I would like to commend Investigator Durden for his quick observation that led to this arrest, that removed dangerous drugs and counterfeit money from being distributed in our county. I would also like to thank the City of Athens Police Department, Lincoln County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Secret Service, for their assistance in this case.”

