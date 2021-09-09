The University of North Alabama sees record enrollment

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama is reporting record enrollment.

This is the 11th consecutive semester that the overall enrollment here at UNA continues to grow and the freshman enrollment is also increasing.

Provost Dr. Ross Alexander says there’s a 9 to 10 percent increase of freshmen on campus this year.

When it comes to overall enrollment, he says there are several hundred students above record enrollment last year Alexander credits their different enrollment strategies like the honors college and scholarship programs for the continued growth on campus.

He said by October they should see another 350 to 500 students enroll.

He said with fewer students going to college across the state of Alabama and with fewer scholarship options here at UNA continued to increase in enrollment is a cause for celebration.

“It’s a very volatile enrollment environment. We are very pleased that our strategies are paying off and students are choosing UNA in very significant numbers and it has definitely increased from last fall,” said

