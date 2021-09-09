Traffic homicide investigation underway following deadly crash in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens police are investigating a car crash that killed one man in Athens on Wednesday night.

According to the Athens Police Department, a man riding a bike on Highway 72 in the center turn lane near Jefferson Street veered into the inside westbound lane and was struck from behind by two cars traveling in the same direction. Athens Fire-Rescue and Athens Police Department responded to the scene of the crash.

Authorities say 53-year-old Roy Lynn Clemmons was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers initiated a traffic homicide investigation following the crash.

Officers and investigators interviewed drivers of both involved vehicles and other witnesses who remained on the scene.

This deadly accident is under investigation. WAFF is told no citations or charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information on this accident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Jonathan Caldwell at 256-233-8700.

