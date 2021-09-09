Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Traffic homicide investigation underway following deadly crash in Athens

(123RF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens police are investigating a car crash that killed one man in Athens on Wednesday night.

According to the Athens Police Department, a man riding a bike on Highway 72 in the center turn lane near Jefferson Street veered into the inside westbound lane and was struck from behind by two cars traveling in the same direction. Athens Fire-Rescue and Athens Police Department responded to the scene of the crash.

Authorities say 53-year-old Roy Lynn Clemmons was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers initiated a traffic homicide investigation following the crash.

Officers and investigators interviewed drivers of both involved vehicles and other witnesses who remained on the scene.

This deadly accident is under investigation. WAFF is told no citations or charges have been filed at this time. 

Anyone with information on this accident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Jonathan Caldwell at 256-233-8700.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family potentially out thousands and a home
Huntsville family potentially out thousands, and a home
Holly Renae Debord
Woman who helped create disturbing, viral video sentenced
FBI composite of unidentified woman
Police continue search for information on unidentified woman found in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge
DUI charge against Huntsville police officer dropped
Death investigation underway in Huntsville
FILE
Athens man fatally injured in car wreck on U.S. 72 in Limestone County

Latest News

Car wreck with entrapment closes Shoal Creek Road in Morgan County
Congressman Robert Aderholt
Aderholt statement regarding federal employees required to get vaccinated
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 736K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office give an update on Thursday’s drug trafficking arrest
Rogersville man arrested following drug, counterfeit bust in Limestone County