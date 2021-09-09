Deals
Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Through The Afternoon
Through The Afternoon(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Calm and Quiet for your afternoon hours today.

Sunshine, a cool breeze and highs in the 80s.

Thursday through early next week look consistent and calm with temperatures trending mostly below average. We will see a gradual warmup as we head into early next week though.

Lows will range in the 50s tonight under clear skies.

The next 10 days brings fair weather this week, rain the next and comfortable temperatures throughout.

The tropics continue to be active with a few additional areas of concern. One nearing the Gulf looks like a lesser chance of development in the next couple of days while off of the coast of Africa we see a little more potential.

