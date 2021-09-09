Athens man fatally injured in car wreck on U.S. 72 in Limestone County

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities responded to the scene of a single-vehicle fatal car wreck on U.S. 72 in Limestone County on Tuesday evening.

According to the Alabam Law Enforcement Agency, 36-year-old Felix Bautista Lopez, of Athens, was fatally injured when the 2013 Nissan Rogue that he was a passenger in, left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.

Authorities say Lopez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was ejected from the car. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver, 37-year-old Severiana Canseco Vazquez, of Athens, was injured and transported to a hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Highway 72 near Sloan Road in Athens.

