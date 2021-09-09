Marshall County Commission approves agreement for mobile morgue

GUNTERSVILLE Ala. (WAFF) -Health officials in a Tennessee Valley county are asking for help to store bodies.

It comes as COVID-19 cases and deaths are on the rise.

Marshall County Commissioners approved a plan to help funeral homes.

Last year, Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent drastically increased the county’s capacity to store bodies.

The county can now hold 14 bodies compared to just two before the upgrades.

When the pandemic hit, funerals homes were forced to utilize mobile morgues to help assist hospitals and families.

Now, those mobile options are coming back as COVID-related deaths surge again.

“But what we are seeing due to deaths, we are seeing a 40 percent increase in deaths in the last couple of months as opposed to last year at the same time. So our resources at this time are still being exceeded to capacity,” said Nugent.

As a solution, the Marshall County Commission approved a 30-day lease agreement with Mack Mortuary Transport to provided a refrigerator trailer.

The county is only responsible to pay $125 per day.

Nugent said he wants the community to know the mobile morgues will be used for COVID-19 related deaths, homicides, drug death, and not a scare tactic.

“At the end of the day, as the corner of the county, it’s my job to make sure our folks who have passed away are taken care of in a way that it doesn’t cause a public health risk to those around them,” said Nugent.

Marshall County Crooner Cody Nugent said if cases continue to rise, he plans to look at adding additional storage space as a long-term solution.

