Marshall County Commission approve air purifying respirators for coroner deputies

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Covid-19 has impacted many people in the Tennessee Valley, including first responders.

Now, Marshall County leaders are providing coroner deputies with additional gear to help keep them safe.

Employees of the Marshall County Coroner’s office have been working around the clock due to an increase in COVID-related deaths.

When employees respond to calls, they are at risk for potentially contracting the deadly virus themselves, which is why Coroner Cody Nugent has requested the use of specialized equipment like the Max Air.

“It’s hospital-grade respiratory gear that can be used by our guys when they go into the house; whether the individual has passed away from covid or not, we still go into the residence where most of the residents have covid,” said Nugent.

The protective equipment was approved by the Marshall County Commission on Wednesday and will cost around $18,000.

Nugent said the call volume at his office has increased drastically.

He said his goal is to protect his staff and the community as they work to reduce the spread while still serving families, which is hard to do when staff members get sick like one deputy coroner.

“He has had an extensive illness, and is trying to get over it, and we have been impacted by that. But the five guys we have are great, and we want to try and take care of them,” said Nugent.

Nugent said he plans to order the new protective gear on Wednesday and should receive it in a few weeks.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.