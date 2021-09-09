Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Marshall County Commission approve air purifying respirators for coroner deputies

By Stefante Randall
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Covid-19 has impacted many people in the Tennessee Valley, including first responders.

Now, Marshall County leaders are providing coroner deputies with additional gear to help keep them safe.

Employees of the Marshall County Coroner’s office have been working around the clock due to an increase in COVID-related deaths.

When employees respond to calls, they are at risk for potentially contracting the deadly virus themselves, which is why Coroner Cody Nugent has requested the use of specialized equipment like the Max Air.

“It’s hospital-grade respiratory gear that can be used by our guys when they go into the house; whether the individual has passed away from covid or not, we still go into the residence where most of the residents have covid,” said Nugent.

The protective equipment was approved by the Marshall County Commission on Wednesday and will cost around $18,000.

Nugent said the call volume at his office has increased drastically.

He said his goal is to protect his staff and the community as they work to reduce the spread while still serving families, which is hard to do when staff members get sick like one deputy coroner.

“He has had an extensive illness, and is trying to get over it, and we have been impacted by that. But the five guys we have are great, and we want to try and take care of them,” said Nugent.

Nugent said he plans to order the new protective gear on Wednesday and should receive it in a few weeks.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family potentially out thousands and a home
Huntsville family potentially out thousands, and a home
Holly Renae Debord
Woman who helped create disturbing, viral video sentenced
Anthony Messina
Danville Road standoff ends after police deploy gas into the home
Bob Jones graduate, former athlete, Ryan Dupree, dies of COVID-19
Bob Jones graduate, former athlete dies from COVID-19
Huntsville Police asking ALEA to investigate in-custody death

Latest News

Mobile Morgue
Marshall County Commission approves agreement for mobile morgue
FILE
Athens man fatally injured in car wreck on U.S. 72 in Limestone County
Solicitation e-mail sparks investigation
Solicitation e-mail promoting fundraiser for former Huntsville officer sparks investigation
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Cold front to lower temps and humidity