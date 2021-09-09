Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Inside Helen Keller’s COVID-19 unit in wake of deadliest week since January

“I’ve seen it go from bad to worse to good and then it’s gotten more worse as it’s gone on.”
By DeAndria Turner
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a beautiful day outside, but on the inside of the COVID-19 units in Helen Keller hospital, workers are dealing with a storm.

“It’s emotionally draining. It’s physically draining. It’s very hard to deal with and if we didn’t have each other I don’t know if all of us could survive through this,” said Helen Keller registered nurse, Haley Bradford.

Survive another wave of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Bradford has been a registered nurse working on the frontlines since the pandemic started.

She said having 35 plus COVID patients again feels like deja vu.

“I’ve seen it go from bad to worse to good and then it’s gotten more worse as it’s gone on,” said Bradford.

Last week 12 people died battling COVID-19 here at Helen Keller, over the weekend four more people. They haven’t seen numbers like this since January when they had 16 people die in one week.

“They are all alone without their families and then the thought of them not being able to breathe and everything. I just know that they are terrified and so it’s just my utmost thing to make sure they are comforted and know that we are going to take care of them with the very best of our ability,” said Bradford.

While she and other nurses are continuing to fight against this virus that’s invading people’s lives, today she’s a warning:

“It is serious. It’s affecting every age group, race, everything. There’s not a person that can’t get it” said Bradford.

