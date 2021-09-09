Deals
Huntsville officers arrest 19-year-old on murder charge related to suspected domestic dispute

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department arrested a 19-year-old suspect in relation to a stabbing investigation from Wednesday.

Deandre Robinson was charged with murder following the stabbing of 45-year-old William Robinson on September 8.

William was found shortly before 2 p.m. on Bonnell Drive with life-threatening injuries. He died later in the day at the hospital.

HPD Major Crimes Unit Investigators believe a domestic dispute led to William Robinson being stabbed and killed by his son, Deandre Robinson. Deandre has been booked into the Madison County Jail.

Huntsville Police continue to investigate the incident.

