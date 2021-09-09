Crime of the Week: armed robber in Vanderbilt apparel

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Area Crimestoppers need your help tonight finding the man they say followed someone to their house and robbed them.

This week, 48 News is showing you another example of why you should pay close attention to your surroundings, especially when you’re in a store. The Crime Stoppers say they want to question a man, who’s a fan of a college team in Tennessee, after two people were followed home, and robbed of A LOT of cash!

Huntsville police officers say a man seen wearing a Vanderbilt t-shirt talked with, and then followed a man and his brother out of a convenience store on Pulaski Pike on Aug. 22. When the men got home, they claim, two armed suspects jumped out of a car and demanded money. Investigators say, more than $1500 was taken!

The Crime Stoppers are doing some trash talking about Chelsea Suzanne Ponzini since she’s accused of trashing a house she was renting. Police say Ponzini wasn’t happy after finding out she was getting evicted. She’s now charged with Criminal Mischief.

Lynn Robert Sayles is a convicted Sex Offender who did not register with local law enforcement.

Timothy Glenn Vaughn needs to report his whereabouts to the authorities since he is a Registered Sex Offender.

Corey Allen Weaver needs to turn himself in since he’s wanted on a drug charge, Trafficking Meth.

If you know anything about this week’s Valley’s Wanted, remember, your tip is valuable. In fact, if it leads to an arrest, you could qualify for up to $1,000 in reward money. Call 53-CRIME, text, or email your info.

