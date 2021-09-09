Deals
Cooler morning with a perfect afternoon of sun!

By Brandon Spinner
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Happy Thursday! Yesterday’s cold front has brought a big change this morning that will last all week!

Temperatures this morning are into the low to mid-60s across the Valley with lower humidity! There are a few clouds leftover after the cold front pushed through overnight, but we are mostly clear across the Valley to start the day. It should stay nice and sunny all day long with that north wind gusting from 15 to 20 mph. Afternoon temperatures will be very comfortable as well, only climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s!

If you haven’t already turned it off, tonight will be the perfect night to switch off that A/C unit! Clear skies, light wind, and low humidity will drop our temperatures into the low to mid-50s on Friday morning. That means it will be a great “windows open” kind of morning! This will make it the coldest morning since May 31! Friday will be just as nice as Thursday, but it won’t be as breezy with that wind staying around 5 to 10 mph. Skies will stay clear all day with highs into the low to mid-80s and low humidity. The warmth and humidity will start as we move into the weekend with highs returning to the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday along with plenty of sunshine!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

