Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Aderholt statement regarding federal employees required to get vaccinated

Congressman Robert Aderholt
Congressman Robert Aderholt(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - President Joe Biden announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting many Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations amid the surge in cases.

READ MORE: Biden to announce sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Congressman Robert Aderholt released a statement on Thursday following Biden’s plans for vaccine mandates:

“While I am certainly not anti-vaccine, in fact, I have been fully vaccinated, I don’t believe the federal government should be forcing employees and contractors of the executive branch to be vaccinated.  And I fail to find anywhere in the U.S. Constitution, or in powers granted to the executive branch by Congress, any authority to mandate that private companies require their employees to be vaccinated.  I expect this mandate for private companies to be stopped very quickly by the courts.

“These mandates are yet another example of President Biden taking away individual freedoms with the stroke of a pen. Getting the vaccine should be a personal decision. As my colleagues on the other side of the aisle are fond of saying, ‘my body, my choice.’”

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family potentially out thousands and a home
Huntsville family potentially out thousands, and a home
Holly Renae Debord
Woman who helped create disturbing, viral video sentenced
FBI composite of unidentified woman
Police continue search for information on unidentified woman found in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge
DUI charge against Huntsville police officer dropped
Death investigation underway in Huntsville
FILE
Athens man fatally injured in car wreck on U.S. 72 in Limestone County

Latest News

Car wreck with entrapment closes Shoal Creek Road in Morgan County
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 736K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office give an update on Thursday’s drug trafficking arrest
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office gives update on Thursday’s counterfeit bust
Alfonso Ramon Jarmon
Criminal Appeals court affirms murder conviction of Florence man