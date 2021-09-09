Aderholt statement regarding federal employees required to get vaccinated

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - President Joe Biden announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting many Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations amid the surge in cases.

Congressman Robert Aderholt released a statement on Thursday following Biden’s plans for vaccine mandates:

“While I am certainly not anti-vaccine, in fact, I have been fully vaccinated, I don’t believe the federal government should be forcing employees and contractors of the executive branch to be vaccinated. And I fail to find anywhere in the U.S. Constitution, or in powers granted to the executive branch by Congress, any authority to mandate that private companies require their employees to be vaccinated. I expect this mandate for private companies to be stopped very quickly by the courts.

“These mandates are yet another example of President Biden taking away individual freedoms with the stroke of a pen. Getting the vaccine should be a personal decision. As my colleagues on the other side of the aisle are fond of saying, ‘my body, my choice.’”

