Scattered storms possible as the cold front moves through this afternoon

Happy Wednesday! It is slightly warmer this morning compared to yesterday, but don’t get too used to it.

Temperatures this morning are into the upper 60s for most communities with a few spots sitting near 70-degrees. We are seeing areas of patchy fog out there to start the day as well, but not everyone is seeing that. We may see a few showers and storms later today with a couple of boundaries in the area. The second boundary will be in the form of a cold front which will slide in later in the day. Before that arrives, you can expect the heat and humidity to still be around with high temperatures likely in the mid to upper 80s and feels like temperatures in the 90s. The front will move in by the midafternoon bringing spotty storms, but more so just a change in temperatures.

With the cold front fully passing by late tonight, our temperatures Thursday morning will be very comfy. Humidity will drop overnight, in turn allowing for our temperatures to plummet into the upper 50s for most communities. Some areas may even make the low to mid-50s. Afternoon temperatures will likely hang out in the upper 70s and low 80s with low humidity and sunshine! This beautiful weather will last into Friday, which could be even cooler to start! From there we will add a little more humidity as we move towards the weekend with temperatures climbing back into the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.