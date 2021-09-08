Deals
Power, cable lines down in Decatur following 3 car accident near Target

Read more below on the traffic disruption
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A three-vehicle wreck on Tuesday night knocked down power and cable lines near the Target in Decatur.

At this time, traffic on Highway 31 southbound between AL-67 and the Target entrance is being diverted through the Target parking lot to avoid the downed lines.

According to Decatur Police, Charter internet is out across the city.

Delays are expected due to the downed lines and ongoing road work. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy 31S between AL-67 and the Target entrance has been shut down after a three-vehicle wreck Tuesday...

Posted by Decatur Police Department Alabama on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

No serious injuries were sustained in the Tuesday evening accident.

