Power, cable lines down in Decatur following 3 car accident near Target

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A three-vehicle wreck on Tuesday night knocked down power and cable lines near the Target in Decatur.

At this time, traffic on Highway 31 southbound between AL-67 and the Target entrance is being diverted through the Target parking lot to avoid the downed lines.

According to Decatur Police, Charter internet is out across the city.

Delays are expected due to the downed lines and ongoing road work. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

No serious injuries were sustained in the Tuesday evening accident.

