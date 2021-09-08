Police continue search for information on unidentified woman found in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department needs your help identifying a woman found at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge in 2020.

With help from the FBI, a digital forensic reconstruction image of what the woman would have possibly looked like was created.

On July 31, 2020, officers responded to Wheeler Wildlife Refuge after a fisherman located what they believed to be human remains in the water. Detectives determined she was between 25 and 50 years old. The woman is described as 5′9″ tall, and approximately 100 to 140 pounds.

If you have any relevant information on this unidentified woman, call Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

