North Alabama Capitol riot suspect reaches plea agreement

Surveillance photo of Lonnie Coffman in Washington, D.C.
Surveillance photo of Lonnie Coffman in Washington, D.C.(Source: U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Ala. (WAFF) - The Department of Justice have reached a plea agreement for Lonnie Coffman, who is currently facing 17 counts of various firearm and weapons charges following the January 6th violence at the U.S. Capitol building.

An agreement has been reached on Wednesday to resolve the case prior to his trial through a plea agreement. According to court documents, both parties anticipate his Sept. 29 hearing can be converted to a plea hearing.

Details on the plea agreement have not been released.

READ MORE: Falkville man indicted on weapons, Molotov cocktail charges from U.S. Capitol violence

Prosecutors say there were weapons, Molotov cocktails and a list of politician’s home addresses in his truck when he was arrested in Washington.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

