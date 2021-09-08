Marshall County man receives life without parole for role in sodomy, beastiality case

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County man involved in a sodomy and bestiality case has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Van Christopher Havis received the sentence on Wednesday morning.

Holly Renae Debord was sentenced to 99 years on Tuesday. Debord was sentenced to 99 years on a sodomy first-degree charge, 99 years on a willful torture charge and one year for a bestiality charge.

Holly Renae Debord (WAFF)

Prosecutors call the case one of the most disturbing crimes they’ve ever seen. The initial investigation started after a video filled with disturbing images circulated on social media in 2020.

