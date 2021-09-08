Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Marshall County man receives life without parole for role in sodomy, beastiality case

Van Christopher Havis and Holly Renae Debord
Van Christopher Havis and Holly Renae Debord(Source: Marshal County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County man involved in a sodomy and bestiality case has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Van Christopher Havis received the sentence on Wednesday morning.

Holly Renae Debord was sentenced to 99 years on Tuesday. Debord was sentenced to 99 years on a sodomy first-degree charge, 99 years on a willful torture charge and one year for a bestiality charge.

Holly Renae Debord
Holly Renae Debord(WAFF)

Prosecutors call the case one of the most disturbing crimes they’ve ever seen. The initial investigation started after a video filled with disturbing images circulated on social media in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family potentially out thousands and a home
Huntsville family potentially out thousands, and a home
Holly Renae Debord
Woman who helped create disturbing, viral video sentenced
Anthony Messina
Danville Road standoff ends after police deploy gas into the home
Bob Jones graduate, former athlete, Ryan Dupree, dies of COVID-19
Bob Jones graduate, former athlete dies from COVID-19
Huntsville Police asking ALEA to investigate in-custody death

Latest News

Storms possible this afternoon
Scattered storms possible as the cold front moves through this afternoon
Person killed, infant shot in Holt area
Tusc. Deputies: Mother accused of killing man who was holding her baby; baby also shot
Read more below on the traffic disruption
Power, cable lines down in Decatur following 3 car accident near Target
Remembering Ryan Dupree
Remembering Ryan Dupree