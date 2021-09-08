Madison Hospital offering monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID patients

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - You’ve heard it mentioned over and over - a monoclonal antibody treatment could save your life if you get COVID. Beginning Thursday, Madison Hospital will be offering that treatment.

There’s a good supply of the infusion solutions locally, but not many sites that offer the treatment. Huntsville and Crestwood Hospitals already have monoclonal antibodies available and now, Madison Hospital will turn its wellness center into another antibody treatment facility.

”We have to do everything we can to keep people out of hospitals and out of the emergency departments. So, opening up another monoclonal antibody site was just the smartest thing that we could do,” said Madison Hospital President Mary Lynne Wright.

Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson says the infusion could save you.

“If there is a breakthrough case or a case in a highly vulnerable person, the monoclonal antibody is life-saving,” said Hudson.

With hospitals full and COVID cases continuously rising, Wright says monoclonal antibodies help tremendously. She says the hospital wouldn’t be closing the popular wellness center if this was not a smart decision.

“From talking to people that have had it, it has shortened their symptoms, they did not get as sick as other people who have had COVID and did not get the monoclonal therapy,” said Wright.

Hudson says the infusion works great for both vaccinated and unvaccinated patients. However, Hudson says while monoclonal treatment is effective, your best bet to avoid COVID hospitalization is a vaccine.

“It’s not a replacement for the very effective, easy to get vaccine,” said Hudson.

The wellness center in Madison turns into an infusion site starting Thursday. You can schedule an infusion by calling a number that will be up on the Madison Hospital website and social media, but you do need a physician’s order.

