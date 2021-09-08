Deals
Huntsville Police asking ALEA to investigate in-custody death

(Gray News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police have asked the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation to investigate an incident that occurred early Tuesday morning.

According to HPD, officers responded to the area of Treymore Avenue where a stolen vehicle was located at approximately 5 a.m. The suspect attempted to flee the area on foot, but was located and taken into custody by officers without incident, according to officials.

WAFF 48 News is told the suspect showed signs of a possible drug overdose and HEMSI treated the suspect before transporting them to Huntsville Hospital. The suspect was later pronounced dead.

HPD contacted SBI to investigate the incident following the medical episode at the scene.

Officials say the Huntsville City Council approved a resolution in August to allow the City to enter an agreement with ALEA for state investigators to conduct investigations for in-custody deaths.

Police say questions regarding the incident should be directed to SBI.

