Huntsville, Madison County officials update latest on COVID-19
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville and Madison County leaders are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 press briefing at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
The following guests are expected to attend:
- Jeff Birdwell, Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director
- Dr. Pam Hudson, Crestwood Medical Center CEO
- Steve Miley, Marshall Space Flight Center Associate Director
