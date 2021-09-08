Deals
Huntsville, Madison County officials update latest on COVID-19

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville and Madison County leaders are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 press briefing at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Watch the full briefing in the video at the top of the page.

The following guests are expected to attend:

  • Jeff Birdwell, Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director 
  • Dr. Pam Hudson, Crestwood Medical Center CEO
  • Steve Miley, Marshall Space Flight Center Associate Director

Read more coronavirus coverage here.

