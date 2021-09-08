Former Huntsville police officer being moved to state prison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Huntsville police officer William Darby is being moved to state prison on Wednesday.

Darby was convicted in May of murdering Jeffery Parker while responding to a call in 2018.

Jail records show Darby was released from the Madison County Jail early this morning.

Darby has been transferred to Draper Correctional Facility in Elmore. He’s sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of Jeffery Parker.

