Former Bob Jones coach remembers Ryan Dupree

The Bob Jones alum died of COVID at age 24
By Caroline Klapp
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Thousands of people have died after getting COVID-19, but when it’s someone you know, it feels a lot more real.

Bob Jones graduate, former athlete, Ryan Dupree, dies of COVID-19
Bob Jones graduate, former athlete, Ryan Dupree, dies of COVID-19(The Madison Record)

We told you a Bob Jones High School alum died on Saturday from COVID-19 related pneumonia.

WAFF 48 caught up with his former high school basketball coach, Graham Aderholt.

Aderholt is now the principal at Athens Middle School. He’s calling Ryan Dupree someone he could count on and off the court.

“He put everyone else first. He was very consistent in his day-to-day approach. And that’s a mature thing to do at the high school level, but that was Ryan. You could count on him every day,” Aderholt said.

Dupree died on Saturday of COVID-19 related pneumonia, just two days after being hospitalized.

“Shocked, heartbroken. Can’t imagine the family, the mom. But uh, he’s going to be missed. This hit home. This was very personal,” Aderholt explained.

Aderholt says he’s proud of everything Dupree accomplished at age 24.

He went on to become a basketball coach at Shorter University in Georgia.

“He was a coach on the floor for us. He was a coach in the locker room when we weren’t in the locker room. He was very mature for his age,” he said.

But what makes Aderholt most proud..

“He sent me a text April 4th. He had been baptized that day.”

Knowing Dupree is in heaven.

“I’m 100% sure Ryan is walking with the lord right now. It gives me a sense of peace, I’m sure his parents as well. Just to know we will see Ryan again,” Aderholt said.

