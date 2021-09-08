Deals
Death investigation underway in Huntsville

DUI charge against Huntsville police officer dropped
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are conducting a death investigation in the 4500 Block of Bonnell Drive.

According to HPD, officers received reports of the incident around 2 p.m.

There is no information on the cause of death at the time but investigators are talking with people in the area.

There are no further details as this investigation is ongoing. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

