Death investigation underway in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are conducting a death investigation in the 4500 Block of Bonnell Drive.

According to HPD, officers received reports of the incident around 2 p.m.

There is no information on the cause of death at the time but investigators are talking with people in the area.

There are no further details as this investigation is ongoing.

