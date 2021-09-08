Cold front to drop temps & humidity overnight!

A warm and muggy Wednesday afternoon continues with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s, cloud cover will gradually increase through the late afternoon and evening hours.

A weak cold front will push through this evening leaving us with very isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. This front does not have much moisture to work with and will be more of a wind shift line overnight. Skies will clear rapidly by daybreak and humidity levels will drop significantly, some locations may be in the middle 50s for Thursday morning!

A fantastic end of the work and school week lies ahead of us thanks to the airmass change behind the front. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine and no chance of rain. Humidity levels will creep up a bit for the weekend with highs bouncing back into the middle to upper 80s, we should stay sunny and dry both Saturday and Sunday.

Shower and storm chances will increase for the following week.

