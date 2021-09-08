City of Huntsville provides update on death of employee in trench collapse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City employees are still mourning the loss of one of their own.

WAFF 48 is on your side working to get answers about the trench collapse that killed 55-year-old Bobby Green. He was killed in last week’s trench collapse at John Hunt Park.

Green and two other city workers were at the bottom of a 20-foot trench working to install a new drain pipe. The trench collapsed, killing Green and injuring those two other workers.

On Tuesday, WAFF48 learned that one of those workers returned to work and that the other is still recovering at home. City leaders said that work at the job site is paused pending an investigation, but they did not say who is investigating or how it will work.

The cause of the accident is still unknown. WAFF 48 reached out to OSHA, but we’re told the federal agency does not have jurisdiction over an accident involving city employees.

A Huntsville City spokesperson said grief counselors are available for public works employees who need them.

Funeral arrangements have not been set for Green yet, but Royal Funeral Home will be in charge of services.

