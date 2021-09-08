Deals
‘Blue’s Clues’ original host reappears to celebrate show’s 25th anniversary

On Tuesday, Steve Burns, the original host of "Blue's Clues," appeared in a video posted to Nick Junior's twitter account as part of the show's 25th anniversary celebration.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) - A famous blue pup is turning 25 years old and it’s not in dog years!

The popular children’s program “Blue’s Clues” is celebrating its silver anniversary this year.

On Tuesday, the original host appeared in a video posted to Nick Junior’s Twitter account as part of the celebration.

In the video, Steve Burns sported the striped, green shirt he wore as host of the popular 1990s Nickelodeon series. Burns talked in character about his decision to leave the show in 2002 and thanked fans for their support.

“I never forgot you … ever,” Burns said in the video. “And I’m super glad we’re still friends.”

Burns has appeared in various videos for the anniversary celebration. In one video, he joined other hosts of the show in a song celebrating Blue.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

