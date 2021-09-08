Athens-Limestone Hospital takes moment of silence for COVID victims

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Athens-Limestone Hospital staff and community members paused for a moment of silence to recognize those who lost their lives and those who are fighting COVID-19. Hospital President Traci Collins says they’re still dealing with cases everyday, and healthcare workers are true hero’s.

Collins says there has been 84 COVID deaths in the hospital alone since COVID began, and 173 deaths in the county all together. With no ICU beds available, patients were held in the ER last weekend. Collins says they’ve never seen anything like this.

Collins says the vaccine was the light at the end of the tunnel, and now people aren’t getting vaccinated. Limestone County has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state.

“If more people would look at the facts and not listen to hearsay and resist the vaccine, look, if you think it can save someone’s life, it’s important for everybody to be vaccinated. That’s the answer, is everybody getting the vaccine,” said Collins.

Collins says if for no other reason, get vaccinated for the people that you love. She says if anyone has questions about the vaccine, contact your family medical doctor.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.