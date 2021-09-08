Activists helping family of 4-year-old Decatur boy killed

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur family is now planning a funeral after a 4-year-old boy was murdered in Chicago over the weekend. On September 3, Mychal Moultry Jr. or “MJ” from Decatur was shot twice in the head and died two days later.

Crisis responders and community activists Andrew Holmes and Michael Airhart are helping the family and fighting for justice. They say MJ was visiting his father in Chicago and was shot through a window while getting his hair braided.

Airhart says shootings involving children happen far too often, and he sends Decatur his condolences.

“We pray for them, we pray that things will stop, we pray for the family down there who they lost their loved ones because we don’t wish this on no one,” said Airhart.

MJ’s shooter has not yet been located. Holmes lost his own daughter to gun violence. He says MJ’s parents are traumatized.

“You’ve got a mother and father that are fighting, praying, trying to keep this little guy alive. But, in reality, you know he made his transition. For what? For nothing. What did you discharge that weapon for?” said Holmes.

Holmes says he’s seen this happen over and over again, and he wants justice for MJ’s family.

“When you point that weapon, on the end of that weapon is a body and the way it’s been going it’s been our children. It’s timeout with this gun violence, and that’s across the United States,” said Holmes.

Holmes and Airhart banded together multiple activist organizations to present a $9,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction of MJ’s shooter. They also encourage anyone to call 1-800-YOUTELLUS to anonymously give any information surrounding the case.

MJ’s mother, Angela Gregg, created a GoFundMe.

