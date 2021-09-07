Woman who helped create disturbing, viral video to be sentenced Tuesday

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -It’s one of the most disturbing crimes we’ve seen.: that’s what prosecutors call a sex abuse case against one woman in Marshall County.

Holly Renae Debord (WAFF)

On Tuesday she will learn her punishment for those crimes.

Holly Debord is one of two people who created a viral video in 2020.

In the video she worked with someone to force a mentally disabled man to have sex with an animal.

After the video made its rounds on social media, she was arrested and charged. Her charges are for sodomy and sexual torture, both Class A felonies.

In July, she entered a guilty plea. This means Debord will spend at least 10 years in prison, but she could be there for the rest of her life.

Prosecutors tell us they’re grateful for the plea.

They were concerned about jurors and the public seeing the evidence and perhaps being traumatized by it.

The sentencing is set for 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.

She entered what’s known as a blind plea, meaning she has no way to know what the sentence will be in advance.

As soon as we get word on that sentence, we’ll let you know.

