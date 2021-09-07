Weak cold front to bring spotty rain Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A few isolated showers may develop through sunset tonight. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected overnight with muggy lows in the middle 60s, areas of patchy fog will be possible for Wednesday morning’s commute.

A very similar day is expected on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and light westerly winds. Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will develop for Wednesday afternoon and early evening as a weak cold front moves across North Alabama.

Behind the front, a slightly cooler and drier airmass will settle in for the end of the week. Expect plenty of sunshine and dry conditions for Thursday and Friday, highs will be comfortable in the lower 80s.

The weekend forecast also looks sun soaked with slightly warmer temps in the middle to upper 80s. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will return next week.

