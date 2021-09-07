Deals
Warm & sunny today with a chance at a few storms

By Brandon Spinner
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Happy Tuesday! It feels a little bit like Fall out there this morning and more of that is on the way!

We’re waking up to some cool temperatures this morning! Low to mid-60s expected across the Tennessee Valley this morning with lower humidity and clear skies. We are in for a very nice early September day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures today will likely climb into the mid to upper 80s for much of the Valley. Humidity will be slightly higher this afternoon, but not “off the charts.” There will be a chance at a few isolated showers for areas of Northeast Alabama and Sand Mountain. The wind today will be from the east, relatively light, around 5 mph.

It will stay nice and calm overnight into Wednesday morning with overnight temperatures into the mid to upper 60s. There will be a little more humidity and a few clouds. Also, there will be a chance at some fog to start off the morning on Wednesday. A cold front will start to move through during the afternoon on Wednesday bringing in the potential for some clouds and maybe a few showers. This front will bring a big change in the weather for the end of the week with some much cooler air to follow. Temperatures Wednesday will be back into the mid to upper 80s, but as we look to Thursday and Friday, we will stay into the low 80s with mornings dipping into the mid to upper 50s!

