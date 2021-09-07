State files motion against former Limestone Co. Sheriff Blakely request for new trial

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The state has filed an opposition to former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s request for a new trial.

Blakely filed a motion asking for a new trial on Aug. 30 after he was convicted of theft and ethics charges. The motion lists several reasons why Blakely’s team believes the court made mistakes throughout his trial including closing the courtroom to the media for a day and a half.

According to the motion filed, the state says the court should reject Blakely’s motion because his trial was fair and impartial, the weight of the evidence proved he was guilty beyond reasonable doubt and none of the conclusory claims that his motion raised merit relief.

View the full motion below:

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.