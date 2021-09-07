Deals
Rain chances return Tuesday afternoon

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The forecast will remain dry this evening with lower humidity through the overnight hours. Morning lows will drop into the lower to middle 60s.

Rain chances will return Tuesday afternoon. The most likely areas to see a few showers and storms will be along and east of I-59 in far northeast Alabama.

A few more isolated showers and storms will be possible again on Wednesday ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will return to the middle 80s Tuesday and Wednesday but they will fall back into the upper 70s and lower 80s Thursday and Friday afternoon.

The weather will remain dry Thursday through Saturday. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s by Friday morning.

