PSA on effort to bring lottery to Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Feeling lucky? The Powerball is expanding its weekly drawings nationwide, but here in Alabama, anyone interested in playing the lottery must cross state lines.

Now, a state organization launched an advertising campaign to bring gambling back to the minds of voters.

Just a few miles separate a large number of Alabamians from nearby state borders. People make the drive because they want to try their luck at the lottery.

WAFF spoke with several people who sell lotto tickets in Ardmore, Tennessee. and they say the majority of their buyers are from Alabama. I met one man from Madison who stopped by to try and win some money. “I think it’s weird because I think people come up and spend money up here that could be going to Alabama,” said Dyrc Sibrans.

The Governor’s Commission on gaming estimates Alabama could pull in 700 million dollars with a lottery, casino gaming, and sports betting. Recently, the Alabama Track Owners Association released a PSA to promote gambling legislation.

The goal of the message is to have lawmakers add gambling to a special session. It’s currently focused on state redistricting. Critics say the controversial issue is too much to take on in a special session. Governor Ivey’s office says it would take a unified effort from lawmakers to convince the governor to call any type of special session on gambling.

