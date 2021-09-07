Deals
More than 150 grams of meth taken off the streets

(Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - In just two days, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office took 190 grams of meth off the streets of DeKalb County.

The sheriff’s office stated the majority of the haul came on Friday, August 20. The Crossville Police Department, along with the county sheriffs, pulled a vehicle over in Crossville. After authorities conducted a search, they discovered 160 grams of meth. This investigation is still ongoing and charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

The remaining narcotics were found the next day, August 21, after the National Park Service pulled over another vehicle on federal park land. They found 30 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia after a search, deputies say.

“This is another remarkable job by DeKalb County Narcotics Agents, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Crossville Police Department and the National Park Service. Without the extraordinary working relationship our agencies in DeKalb County have with one another, busts like this would be impossible,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said.

