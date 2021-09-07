Deals
Huntsville Hospital’s Fever & Flu clinic offering separate COVID-19 testing for children

(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting Wednesday, Sept. 8 Huntsville Hospital’s Fever and Flu Clinic will have separate COVID-19 testing for children up to age 18.

According to hospital officials, parents can bring children to the clinic without an appointment on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be no physician on-site. Children experiencing severe symptoms should visit the pediatric ER or their pediatrician.

For more information call Huntsville Hospital Marketing at 256-265-8317 or text/call the media cell phone at 256-975-7117.

