Health leaders concerned about COVID-19 spike after holiday travel

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It has been a busy travel weekend for millions of Americans. Whether you are traveling by road or plane, or just celebrating the new college football season, all of us are dealing with the threat of COVID-19.

Health officials are warning Labor Day travel could likely lead to another spike in COVID cases.

After the Fourth of July, ADPH reported COVID-19 patient hospitalizations doubled weeks after holiday celebrations.

The Transportation Security Administration reports this year, more than 10 million people were screened on the Fourth of July weekend.

The number of travelers is way down from just two months ago. TSA reports around 2.1 million people were screened by TSA officers on Friday. On Sunday, just over 1.6 million people were screened.

ADPH spokesperson Dr. Karen Landers says everyone unvaccinated needs to be extra cautious.

“We have been hovering just under 3000 hospitalizations and we have had well over 50 children on any given day hospitalized. The most important aspect that we need to remind people is when you are getting together keep in mind that if you are unvaccinated your COVID risk is really the same in terms of contracting COVID,” said Landers.

Dr. Landers said another spike needs to be avoided at all costs because hospitals are at full capacity. Right now more than 600 people are on ventilators in Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

